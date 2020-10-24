Community support has made 2020 rodeo possible
Bull riders and rodeo athletes will perform to mostly empty stands at this year’s Cattle Call Rodeo, but many of those seats will still be paid for, thanks to support from the community. 

 IVP FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY – When a collection of ropers, bull riders, steer wrestlers, bronco busters and other rodeo athletes gather to compete in a mostly empty arena on Nov. 14 and 15 for the 2020 Cattle Call Rodeo, it will be because of the support of the local community, the event’s organizers say.

The Cattle Call Rodeo Committee issued a statement Wednesday thanking local businesses and organizations, as well as season ticket holders, for their continued support of the rodeo. The committee said that without those sponsorships and donations, holding the rodeo might not have been possible.

