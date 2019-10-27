Community wins with Rib Cook-Off
A member of Los Camperos team works the grill at the third annual Brawley Elks Lodge Rib Cook-Off on Saturday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY — Basically everybody wins in a charity rib cook-off, and such was the case at the Brawley Elks Lodge third annual Rib Cook-Off, held outside of Elks Lodge #1420 on Saturday.

There were prizes, of course. Top prize in the judges’ eyes went to San Diego-based Fern’s Semi Famous BBQ, which also got the nod for the best side dish. Brawley’s own Hildago Society placed second, and a team call Big Boys placed third.

Brawley resident Justin Flynn, 6, devours a rib at the Brawley Elk Lodge’s third annual Rib Cook-Off on Saturday. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Kids attending the third annual Brawley Elks Lodge Rib Cook-Off had the opportunity to decorate a pumpkin and play a variety of free games. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Servers hand out rib samples at the third annual Brawley Elks Lodge Rib Cook-Off on Saturday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

