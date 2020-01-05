EL CENTRO — As of Wednesday, access to the commissary, exchange and recreation facilities at Naval Air Facility El Centro has been expanded to include veterans eligible under the 2018 Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal Access Act.

“Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is implementing this patronage expansion to recognize the service and sacrifice of Veterans who are Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, or who have sustained service-connected disabilities and individuals approved and designated as their caregivers under formalized Veterans Administration (VA) caregiver programs,” NAFEC said in a release.

