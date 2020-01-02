CALIPATRIA — The Calipatria Unified School District and Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center partnered again for their fourth annual Salvation Army Angel Tree event on Dec. 23, where dozens of families were provided gifts and food.

All told, some 48 families from Niland, 84 families from Calipatria and 24 seniors from both communities were treated to some extra holiday cheer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.