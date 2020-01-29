Calexico High School Navy JROTC Cadet of the Week: Brian Salazar

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.