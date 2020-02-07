Carrot Festival cooking competition concludes
Lifelong Holtville resident Mary Helen Dollente adds some finishing touches to her dish entry, Korean carrot pork fried rice, during the Carrot Festival Cooking Contest on Thursday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Korean carrot pork fried rice, spicy root beer carrots and jalapeño carrot chips were among the many dishes judges had the pleasure of tasting Thursday during the annual Carrot Festival Cooking Contest.

The contest ran for three days, featured three divisions — Junior Chef on Tuesday, Little Chef on Wednesday and Adult Chef on Thursday — and concluded Thursday.

