Some 700 volunteers converged on 48 intersections from Calexico to Calipatria Thursday morning to raise money for Ronald McDonald House in San Diego.

Red Shoe Day is one of the most colorful and widely engaged fundraising drives in the county every year. First held here in 2011, it consists not only of the street corner collections of Red Shoe Day itself, but in the days leading up to the event there also are monies secured through various private donors and corporate sponsorships as well as through collection boxes set up at various business locations throughout the community.

