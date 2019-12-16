IMPERIAL — Between 25 and 30 kids with special needs danced the night away Saturday night at the ADM Winter Wonderland Ball at the Ricochet Center in Imperial.

Jacqueline Riddell, special needs program coordinator, said the ADM Dreamers Dance Program is a way for kids with special needs to shine while having a lot of fun at the same time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.