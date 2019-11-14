Event to raise funds for damaged church
A view of the structural damage on the west wall of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — This city’s only Catholic Church here is in need of serious structural repairs, and an upcoming fundraising event aims to help with just that.

The Knight of Wine event, which will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, will help raise funds toward fixing structural damage on the west wall of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 135 Fourth St.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

