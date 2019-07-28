EL CENTRO — When life gives you summer, and lots of it, you might as well make the best of it and go tropical. At least that seemed to be the general idea behind the Summer Luau event held Saturday evening at the city’s Conrad Harrison Youth Center, 750 Park Ave.
Some 100 to 150 children and adults were expected to turn out for the event, sponsored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and overseen by Recreation Leader Hope Esperanza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.