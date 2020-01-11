EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley Food Bank held a pop-up market on the El Centro Chamber of Commerce parking lot. The event allowed those in attendance to fill their bags with free cabbage, tangelos, celery, lettuce and other food items.

While the Food Bank encouraged guests to bring a reusable bag to carry their items, several opted instead to use employ a range of alternative conveyances, including wagons, backpacks and even their bare hands.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

