A four-day Girl Scout event funded by the Imperial County Community Benefit Program Grant recently served 100 girls throughout Imperial County. The first-ever STEM Summer Series was supported by Girl Scouts San Diego staff and local volunteers.

Ricochet Rec Center set the stage, providing the girls with a safe and cool place to have fun and learn. All activities and projects centered around three of the Girl Scout pillars: STEM, life skills and entrepreneurship. Outdoors, the fourth pillar, is covered at the annual High Adventure outing.

