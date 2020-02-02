Holtville crowns Carrot Queen, names Silva Citizen of the Year
Buy Now

FROM LEFT: The 2020 Carrot Festival royalty, Queen Alexis Piper, Princess Lexee Roeseler and Jr. Princess Brytni Valenzuela, proudly sit on stage after receiving their sashes and tiaras during the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s award ceremony on Friday at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Alexis Piper was crowned as this year’s Carrot Festival Queen, while Lexee Roeseler and Brytni Valenzuela were selected as Princess and Jr. Princess, respectively, Friday during the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Carrot Festival coronation banquet and Holtville’s 2019 Citizen of the Year presentation.

Holtville Fire Department Chief Alex Silva received the Citizen of the Year award. Very fittingly, the grand marshal — or rather, grand marshals — for this year’s Carrot Festival is the entire Holtville Fire Department.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.