Girl Scouts in Imperial Valley prepared to lift off and wow the world at their annual Cookie Kickoff on Jan. 18 at T.L. Waggoner Elementary School in Imperial. The girls and their adult volunteers — 164 of them — learned valuable skills as they prepared to begin the 2020 Girl Scout Program that began on Sunday.

Local Girl Scouts also rolled out a brand new cookie: Lemon-Ups! Each zesty, crispy cookie includes a message of leadership (“I am an innovator” or “I am strong”) to inspire girls and cookie customers.

