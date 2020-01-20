IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial on Wednesday was directed to consider amending its existing cannabis ordinance to allow the sale of recreational marijuana products.

The directive came during the City Council’s regular meeting and was prompted by Councilman Daryl Pechtl, who initially brought the matter to the council’s attention at its Nov. 20 meeting.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.