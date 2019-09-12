IVC honors past, present and future first responders at 9/11 event
Engines from the Imperial and Brawley fire departments suspend a U.S. flag at the 9/11 memorial event held Wednesday at Imperial Valley College. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 IMPERIAL — Current and future emergency personnel joined with Imperial Valley College students and other members of the community to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., as well as on United Airlines Flight 93.

Students in the college’s various public safety programs, along with representatives from U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security, Imperial Police Department, Imperial Fire Department, Brawley Fire Department, Brawley Police Department, El Centro Police Department, El Centro Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Imperial County Fire Department were on hand for IVC’s second annual 9/11 event.

