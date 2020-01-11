New solar project to power nearly 27,000 homes
Imperial County officials join with Sunpin Solar officials and other dignitaries to break ground at Friday’s Titan Solar 1 ceremony. The actual site, however, is about two miles from where the ceremony took place. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

SALTON SEA — About 400 jobs and enough renewable energy to power almost 27,000 Imperial County homes were two of the big talking points at Friday’s Sunpin Solar Titan project groundbreaking,

Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District-dignitaries attended the groundbreaking event put on by Irvine-based Sunpin Solar which was held between the Salton Sea and Borrego Desert State Park.

