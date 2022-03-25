Right Now
62°
Clear
- Humidity: 30%
- Cloud Coverage: 57%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:39:31 AM
- Sunset: 06:57:39 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 97F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High 97F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Report calls for county auditor to get 4 years
- $159M power contract divides IID board, expected to impact bills
- Developer forcing issue of cell tower placement
- Facing sentencing, Auditor-Controller retains web presence
- Arrestan a presuntos ladrones de tienda Michael Kors en Calexico
- IVC celebrates opening of new DSPS Building
- Arrestan en Calexico a presunta secuestradora de menor
- Hotel seen as hub of future development
- VALLEY BRIEFS: U.S. citizen caught allegedly smuggling 8 migrants
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Montenegro confirmed as federal judge
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
