Right Now
84°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 24%
- Cloud Coverage:38%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:27:44 AM
- Sunset: 06:45:25 PM
Today
Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 102F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 102F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Six arrested in connection to July 4 stabbing death
- County yanks proposed Vo contract after word of fed search
- Callan médico y portavoz tras cateo de consultorios
- Vo’s offices searched a second time
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Couple to be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter of son
- Local courts preparing for June opening of new courthouse
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Former Sheriff Carter dies at 78
- Reportan accidente fatal en Condado de Yuma
- 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb shatters goals
- Arrestan en Mexicali a mujer buscada en Nuevo México
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.