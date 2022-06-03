READER PHOTO

Right Now
80°
Clear
- Humidity: 22%
- Cloud Coverage: 26%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:34:22 AM
- Sunset: 07:46:32 PM
Today
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 103F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 101F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy killed in crash not using lights and siren
- Ukrainian exchange student returning to a world upended
- Suman 95 personas localizadas en Baja California
- The Supreme Court rules against humanity
- Brawley hostage standoff ends without further violence
- Supes mum on Social Services resignation; agency had recent bumps
- Calexico turns pre-season lemons into lemonade, defeats Holtville for CIF title
- 'Prayers not sympathy': Carmen Woolf has remained positive amid her journey with ALS
- County Social Services director abruptly resigns
- County admits ballot error; repair in works
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.