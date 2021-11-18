READER PHOTO

Right Now
56°
Clear
- Humidity: 38%
- Cloud Coverage:50%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:15:20 AM
- Sunset: 04:39:01 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- El Centro official responds to suit against city cop
- Newsom extends COVID emergency rules
- El Centro orders dozens to vacate squalid hotel
- Desmantelan federales red de lavado de dinero en Valle Imperial
- Marine's memory preserved with bridge dedication
- Non-profit unveils shower unit for homeless
- ECRMC hospital chief gives COVID update
- Residents welcome return of Mariachi Night
- Supervisor Castillo reveals he has COVID
- Spirits boosted with return of Cattle Call Parade
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.