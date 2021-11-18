READER PHOTO

La Gente Car Club members, including President Antonio Camacho and board members Joel Gonzalez and Francisco Figueroa, presented Pablo Cortez and coaches at La Gente Boxing Gym in Brawley with a $2,500 donation. The donation was made possible by sponsors and attendees of this year's car show held Oct. 16. The money will be used to purchase new gym equipment for the gym, which provides a boxing program for more than 35 kids at no cost. COURTESY PHOTO

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.