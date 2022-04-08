READER PHOTO

Right Now
64°
Clear
- Humidity: 24%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:21:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:07:24 PM
Today
Sunny skies. High 98F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 99F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Life of attorney’s killer had different path than victim
- Presentan cargos a mujer por violación de hijastro
- Holtville senior named to state FFA leadership team
- State trash compliance major haul for county
- Brooke retiring as deputy school superintendent
- IVC president/superintendent search down to three
- Beach strollers advocate for Salton Sea
- Local courts facing reporter shortage
- Practical knowledge: Student uses life-saving skill learned in class to aid sister
- Finally healthy, ex-Spartan Cardenas shining for WTC
