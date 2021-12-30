READER PHOTO

Right Now
46°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 77%
- Cloud Coverage:41%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:44:11 AM
- Sunset: 04:45:44 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Domestic dispute turns tragic on Christmas Eve
- Mother killed in Brawley had sought protective order
- No suspects identified yet in Jordan Schmidt murder
- Revelan mayores detalles sobre doble muerte en Brawley
- Preparan La Rumorosa ante posible nevada
- Retired chief deputy flexes his way to top 3 finish in nationals
- Press obtains inspection records for site of fatal fire
- Questions remain about unmasked at county board meeting
- Narrowed focus pays off for Brawley alum Michael Moreno
- Brawley celebrates new DMV office
Newsletters
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
