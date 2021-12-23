READER PHOTO

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming windy and mostly sunny by afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.