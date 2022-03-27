READER PHOTOS

Right Now
- Humidity: 32%
- Cloud Coverage: 24%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:36:51 AM
- Sunset: 06:59:01 PM
Today
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
