READER PHOTOS

RIGHT: Alfredo Valenzuela lines up his shot as brother Juan Valenzuela looks on during the Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournment, held March 19 at Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville. A total of 63 golfers participated in the event, which raised $3,000 to support local youth projects. PHOTO ANA JORGENSON
READER PHOTOS
Buy Now

TOP: Imperial Valley College Disability Support Program and Services Director Wendy Prewett (center) presented members of the El Centro Host Lions Club a plaque recognizing the club’s financial contributions totaling $107,500 to assist visually impaired IVC students. The presentation was made during the grand opening of the college’s new DSPS Building on March 17. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.