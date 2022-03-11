Right Now
50°
Clear
- Humidity: 15%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:57:33 AM
- Sunset: 05:47:33 PM
Today
A mainly sunny sky. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny. High 79F. Winds light and variable.
- Altercation involving Brawley High baseball team probed
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Two killed in north county crash
- Local CBP officer convicted for 2019 POE incident
- EC Police seek help in probe of fatal stabbing
- Mueren dos en accidente en el Valle Imperial
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Gunfire confirmed in off-campus melee
- County board members mum on CEO ‘no’ votes
- VALLEY BRIEFS: One victim named in fatal Monday crash
- Déjà vu: New county CEO gets contract, ‘concerns’ linger
- Judge Ulloa leaves bench after 27 years
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
