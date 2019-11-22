Turkey giveaway helps lessen burden of less fortunate families

Mario Renteria, district representative for State Sen. Ben Hueso, distributes frozen turkeys Thursday morning at Catholic Charities in El Centro. This is the fourth year Hueso has been the lead sponsor of the charity event, which this year provided turkeys to some 96 families. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — Some 96 low-income families served by Catholic Charities in Imperial Valley were ensured a traditional Thanksgiving meal Thursday morning, courtesy of State Sen. Ben Hueso, with an assist from two Imperial Irrigation District directors and the Imperial Valley Food Bank.

The senator contributed $700, and IID directors Alex Cardenas and Bruce Kuhn each kicked in $250 more, to buy turkeys that were distributed to families selected randomly from Catholic Charities’ client database.

