EL CENTRO — Last week the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved the issuance of bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority for two projects by San Diego-based CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development.

One is a proposed apartment complex in Heber, called the Heber Del Sol Affordable Apartment Complex. It would have 48 units, with half of them being for the homeless or at risk of being homeless. The other is the Worthington La Luna Family Apartments in Imperial. It would consist of 66 units.

