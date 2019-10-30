Valley Briefs: TEXAS: Harmon graduates Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Mariano H. Harmon 

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Mariano H. Harmon graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, an Air Force news release on Monday stated.

Harmon is the son of Isabel and Brian H. Harmon, of Imperial, and a 2012 graduate of Calexico High School.

