5-year-old granted Hollywood wish
Juan Estrada III, 5 (center) and his parents, Juan Jr. and Claudia, along with his three sisters, are headed to Hollywood on Thursday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY — On Friday evening, the brightest star in all of Brawley was 5-year-old Juan Estrada.

That was thanks to the combined efforts of friends, family, donors, Jack in the Box restaurants and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which arranged for Juan and his family to spend five days in Los Angeles as part of a VIP tour package that includes a visit to Universal Studios, the Los Angeles Zoo and Hollywood.

