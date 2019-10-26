Imperial County has moved one step closer to commercial lithium mining after California-based EnergySource Minerals recently developed a technology platform to extract battery-spec lithium from California’s Salton Sea geothermal brine.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors two years ago approved a comment letter to the California Energy Commission regarding the prospect of recovering the mineral lithium from geothermal brine at the Salton Sea.

