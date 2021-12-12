Completion of new Central High building delayed

Completion of Central Union High School's new STEM building, shown here in October, has been delayed recently due to supply chain issues and challenges integrating the building's more modern utilities with the rest of those on campus. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
EL CENTRO — Several issues, including some related to the pervasive international supply-chain bugaboo, are pushing back the planned opening of Central Union High School’s new math and science building until early next year, a school official said Friday.
It had been hoped the $37 million STEM (for science, technology, engineering and math) facility would be completed in November with teachers moving their classes in during December. Now, there is a revised timeline.
