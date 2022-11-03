Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
PALM DESERT — Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) called on the U.S. Department of the Interior to uphold its commitments to the Salton Sea by ensuring that key drought mitigation funding under the Inflation Reduction Act is used to address the ongoing public health and environmental crisis at the Sea, according to a Nov. 1 press release.
Dr. Ruiz’s letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland comes amid calls for the Department of Interior to withhold federal funds for the Salton Sea until additional water cuts are agreed to by the State of California.
