Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT: Congressman Raul Ruiz, state representative for California’s 25th congressional district, visited the U.S-Mexico border where he met with local authorities at Carnegie Library on Tuesday, January 17, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
LEFT: Congressman Raul Ruiz, state representative for California’s 25th congressional district, visited the U.S-Mexico border where he met with local authorities at Carnegie Library on Tuesday, January 17, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
CALEXICO – State representative for California’s 25th congressional district, Congressman Raul Ruiz, visited the U.S.-Mexico border during his first district workday where he met with U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and local officials, starting in Imperial County on Tuesday, January 17.
According to a press release, Ruiz met with CBP and local authorities to discuss Southern California’s immigration needs. Following his tour of the Calexico West Port of Entry (POE), Ruiz met with the City of Calexico and Imperial County officials for a discussion on support for border communities, per the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.