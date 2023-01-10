Morelos Dam
STOCK PHOTO COURTESY OF ALEXANDER STEPHENS / BUREAU OF RECLAMATION

YUMA, Arizona — U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction this week to close gaps in the border barrier near the Morelos Dam, per a press release.

In the spring of 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project. The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona. CBP is scheduled to begin mobilizing for construction next week and the project is anticipated for completion in summer 2023.

