EL CENTRO – In the presence of health authorities from Mexicali and the Imperial Valley region, the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico inaugurated the XXII Binational Health Week on Tuesday at ECRMC Community Education Center inside Imperial Valley Mall.
The consulate thanked El Centro Regional Medical Center and their health agency, Ventanilla de Salud en Calexico for this year’s health week with the theme “Binational Hope Health Without Borders”. During the month, the consulate will host activities for the community such as the traditional breakfast for farmworkers and the annual binational walk for breast cancer awareness.
