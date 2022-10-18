Annette Gonzalez-Buttner
EL CENTRO — Annette Gonzalez-Buttner, the former Imperial County Office of Education trustee convicted of felony charges for not residing within the district she was elected to represent, has been released from the county jail.

According to jail records, she was released at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. She was released from jail for time served, jail officials reported Monday.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

