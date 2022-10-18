Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — Annette Gonzalez-Buttner, the former Imperial County Office of Education trustee convicted of felony charges for not residing within the district she was elected to represent, has been released from the county jail.
According to jail records, she was released at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. She was released from jail for time served, jail officials reported Monday.
