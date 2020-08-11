Monday’s Pets column included inaccuracies with regard where to call for assistance with wild animals, per Jonathan Shore, deputy project leader at the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

The phone number provided in the article is the main phone number for the administrative headquarters of the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge Complex (Refuge) located at 906 W. Sinclair Road, Calipatria, and is not affiliated with Imperial County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.