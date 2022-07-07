In our Wednesday, July 6 issue a brief was written regarding an El Centro Firefighter having been burned at the Evan Hewes fire in Seeley last week. Cedric Ceseña, interim fire chief for the El Centro Fire Department, mentioned that none of the department members were injured at the fire. "We are proud of the aggressive firefighting methods used by our personnel and we pride ourselves on the safety with which we operate.," mentioned Ceseña. "Even in the best-prepared agencies, mishaps do occur, however, this is not the case with our personnel." We strive to be accurate in our reporting and we apologize for the inconvenience. 

