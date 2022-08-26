Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The motion to approve the La Brucherie widening project that consists of creating two more lanes in each direction from Aten Boulevard to Treshill Road passed during the regular council meeting held on July 20.
IMPERIAL — With four votes and one abstained by councilmember James Tucker, it was approved to award a contract for labor compliance consulting services to Labor Compliance Consultants of Southern California LLC, during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The city received two proposals from Labor Compliance Consultants of Southern California for $6,000 and Alliant Consulting Inc for $13, 035
