IMPERIAL — With four votes and one abstained by councilmember James Tucker, it was approved to award a contract for labor compliance consulting services to Labor Compliance Consultants of Southern California LLC, during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

La Brucherie Road
The motion to approve the La Brucherie widening project that consists of creating two more lanes in each direction from Aten Boulevard to Treshill Road passed during the regular council meeting held on July 20.

The city received two proposals from Labor Compliance Consultants of Southern California for $6,000 and Alliant Consulting Inc for $13, 035

Imperial City Council

