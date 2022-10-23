Council members sponsor Hispanic Heritage Month event

The Calexico City Council meets at the Calexico City Hall, Oct. 12, in Calexico.

 Photo Courtesy City of Calexico Live Stream

CALEXICO — Two Calexico councilmembers donated towards the San Diego State Imperial Valley Cross Cultural Center's Hispanic Heritage Month event.

Raul Ureña, mayor Pro Tem and council member, and Gloria Romo, councilwoman, donated a combined amount of $575 to support the event recent Calexico City Council meetings. Ureña's recommendation for donation was approved on Oct. 12 while Romo was approved on Oct. 19, both during city council meetings.

