EL CENTRO — Due to not having the reserves to purchase vehicles outright for its fleet service, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning approved a vehicle leasing program through Enterprise FM Trust for four years.

Imperial County Fleet Services Manager Stephan Lobstein said the vehicle leasing plan is based on the composition of vehicles, equipment, up fitting, interest rates and market resale values.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.