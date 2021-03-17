County allocated $13M for rent relief
Buy Now
Andrii - stock.adobe.com

EL CENTRO — Beginning last Monday landlords and renters affected by COVID-19 can apply for a program that could provide rent relief to income-qualified renters and reimbursements to landlords for unpaid housing.

CA-COVID-19 Rent Relief provides financial assistance to income-qualified renters experiencing housing instability and reimbursement to landlords for rent accrued from April 1, 2020, to March 31.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.