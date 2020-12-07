County announces expanded testing capacity
EL CENTRO – Additional COVID-19 testing locations will be available in Imperial County beginning this week.

The Imperial County Public Health Department said the goal of these additional testing resources are to increase the county’s COVID-19 testing capacity and to provide community members with convenient and flexible access to testing.

