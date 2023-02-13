County anounces new Lithium Valley Incentive Program

Screenshot from Imperial County Board of Supervisors press conference on Lithium Valley Incentive Program, taken on Tuesday, February 7, in El Centro.

 FACEBOOK LIVE RECORDING SCREENSHOT

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors held a press conference to introduce the new Lithium Valley Incentive Program which is meant to incentivize the development of lithium extraction and manufacturing in Imperial County.

The county and lithium extraction industry leaders gathered, on Tuesday, February 7, to announce that their new program will be threefold: property tax abatement, a lithium producers tax rebate, and a lithium users tax rebate.

