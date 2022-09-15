Social Services director

EL CENTRO—As many as 200 families are expected to get help avoiding being homeless over the next year from a $1.2 million program approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors.

The 4-0 vote with Supervisor Michael Kelley absent allows the Department of Social Services to continue contracting with the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program to operate the state-funded Housing Support Program. The contract covers the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

