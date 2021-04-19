County approves agreement to study air pollution near New River
Buy Now

The county on Tuesday approved an agreement with an environmental consulting firm to monitor air pollutants near the New River in Calexico. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement with an environmental consulting firm to monitor air contaminants near the New River in Calexico.

The supervisors, sitting as the Air Pollution Control Board, approved an agreement with Sonoma Technology Inc. (STI) to conduct the New River Pollutant Monitoring Project in an amount not to exceed $335,322.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.