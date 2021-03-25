EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved allocating $1 million in public benefits funds to establish a college fellowship program for 2021.

The program will provide 10 students with $20,000 in scholarships in return for a commitment to accept full-time, limited-term employment with the county for 18 months.

