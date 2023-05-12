Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Robert Benavidez stands on the department’s military grade vehicle, a Lenco Bearcat, during the ICSO’s Bring Your Child to Work Day, on Thursday, April 27, in El Centro.
Imperial County Sheriff Chief Deputy Manuel De Leon prepares to present a report on ICSO’s use of military grade equipment during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 6, in El Centro.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Robert Benavidez stands on the department’s military grade vehicle, a Lenco Bearcat, during the ICSO’s Bring Your Child to Work Day, on Thursday, April 27, in El Centro.
Imperial County Sheriff Chief Deputy Manuel De Leon prepares to present a report on ICSO’s use of military grade equipment during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 6, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a 2022-2023 annual report from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office on their military grade equipment usage, which touted the fact that the County was without violation, complaint, or concerns about the use of their equipment.
In a clear effort to address accountability for law enforcement agencies, the State of California passed Assembly Bill 481, and began requiring that law enforcement agencies perform annual reports relating to funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.