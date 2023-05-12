EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a 2022-2023 annual report from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office on their military grade equipment usage, which touted the fact that the County was without violation, complaint, or concerns about the use of their equipment.

In a clear effort to address accountability for law enforcement agencies, the State of California passed Assembly Bill 481, and began requiring that law enforcement agencies perform annual reports relating to funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment in 2021.

