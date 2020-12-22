County auditor-controller faces censure

Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a resolution to censure Imperial County Auditor-Controller, Josue Mercado, for neglecting to fulfill the duties of the elected position.

According to the proposed resolution, the county received whistleblower complaints about the work Mercado was performing.

